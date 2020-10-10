OnePlus Nord Budget Variants May Launch on October 26: Report

Ahead of the highly anticipated OnePlus 8T launch event on October 14, a report has surfaced that claims that the Chinese manufacturer might also hold a OnePlus Nord event this month, a few days after the OnePlus 8T launch. The report claims that the company will announced the N10 and N100 smartphones in its Nord range of smartphones at the said event.

A report in Voice from a tipster named Steve Hemmerstoffer says that OnePlus will organise a Nord event on October 26 at 12PM GMT (5:30PM IST), where the company will launch the two N10 and N100 Nord smartphones. OnePlus had, last month hinted at something coming up from its OnePlus Nord range last month. The company had shared a post on its OnePlus Nord Instagram handle with the caption, "#ComingSoon". Back then reports had suggested that the teaser could have been for the OnePlus Nord N10 smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord N10 has previously been reported to launch in the US later this year. The N10 is said to sit below the OnePlus Nord in the pecking order. The phone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 690 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to come with a 6.49-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The Nord N10 might come with a 64-megapixel camera at the back, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 2-megpixel auxiliart sensor.

The OnePlus Nord N100, on the other hand, is reported to sit even below the OnePlus Nord N10. The N100 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6,000mAh battery.

Since there is no word from OnePlus about an event on October 26, this information is to be taken with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord in India in July this year. The OnePlus Nord is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.