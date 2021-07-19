OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online Ahead of Its Launch

OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone has been confirmed to be launched in India on July 22, 2021. Ahead of its launch, specifications and renders of the device have been leaked by a known tipster 'Ishan Agarwal'. As per the leaked images, the Nord 2 phone will come in Gray Sierra and Blue Haze shades. There is also likely to be a Green Woods colour option which will be offered in the 12GB model. The alert slider and the power button are on the right side whereas the volume key is on the left edge of the phone. OnePlus Nord 2 New Teaser Reveals Its Design & Triple Rear Cameras.

OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

As per the tipster, the device will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP tertiary lens. At the front, there will be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging support and is likely to run on OxygenOS 11.3 UI. The company has also confirmed that the Nord 2 phone will get two OS updates and three years of software support after its launch. The handset is likely to come in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.