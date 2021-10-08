OnePlus 9RT to Launch on 13 October: Check Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus 9RT: Chinese tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone OnePlus 9RT on 13 October 2021. The device will be an additional variant of OnePlus 9 series.

The information was shared by the company on Chinese website Weibo, reported Gadgets360. According to the teaser posted by the company, OnePlus 9RT launch event is scheduled to take place at 07:30 pm CST (05 pm IST). However, OnePlus has not made any official announcement regarding India launch date of OnePlus 9RT.

Previous leaks have also suggested the launch of OnePlus 9RT in October 2021.

Also Read: OnePlus 10 Leak: What Can You Expect?Will OnePlus Settle for an Old Design?

OnePlus 9RT Expected Price

OnePlus 9RT is expected to be priced between CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs 23,200 INR) and CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 34,900 INR), reported Gadgets360.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launched: Specifications, Availability & Price in India

OnePlus 9RT Specifications (Expected)

OnePlus 9RT is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As per previous leaks and reports, it is expected to use Snapdragon 870 processor.

OnePlus 9RT is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 65W fast charging.

The smartphone will reportedly feature a triple-rear camera setup with the primary lens of 50MP.

As per the rumours, the device will be based on Android 12.

OnePlus is also expected to launch OnePlus Buds Z2 along with OnePlus 9RT, Gadgets 360 reported.

. Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.OnePlus 9RT to Launch on 13 October: Check Expected Price, SpecificationsJournalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize 2021 . Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.