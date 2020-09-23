OnePlus 8T 5G with a 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in India on 14 October

OnePlus India has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone in India on 14 October.

The company has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display. As per the company microsite, OnePlus 8T 5G is also going to sport a punch-hole front camera that sits in the top left corner of the display.

OnePlus 8T expected specifications

According to a previous report, the smartphone might feature a 6.55-inch display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. As per the renders shared in the report, OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a punch-hole display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the report reveals that the rear quad camera setup placed in a rectangular module is expected to house a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfies, OnePlus 8T might come with a 32 MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge.

