OnePlus 8 series to get Oppo's ColorOS integrated operating system in Q1 2022

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the first smartphone to get OnePlus' OxygenOS and Oppo's ColorOS integrated platform. While the changes are not major, users can spot a few minor UI tweaks, especially in the camera app. To recall, OnePlus smartphones in China used to run on HydrogenOS until the OnePlus 9 series that ships with ColorOS out of the box. OnePlus COO, Liu Fengshoo, recently announced on >Weibo that the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T will get the ColorOS update in Q1 2022.

