OnePlus 10 Leak: What Can You Expect?Will OnePlus Settle for an Old Design?

While most of the OnePlus fans are enthusiastically awaiting the debut of the rumoured OnePlus 9 RT in October, some are already looking into the next models.

Renowned tipster Yogesh Brar is confident that the OnePlus 10 series will debut in 2022.

In a tweet, Brar said that OnePlus 10 will be advertised as “polished series 9 models” and will be very close in design to this year’s OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R in March this year. It is quite possible that the OnePlus 10 lineup may go official in March next year.

What Can You Expect?

According to the tipster and several media reports, you can expect big rear camera housings, a display embedded with punch holes and the latest Hasselblad branding.

Fans can also expect Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chip, better cameras, bigger batteries, fast charging capacities and more.

The device is expected to come with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 870 processor, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, and 65W fast charging. Media reports suggests that OnePlus 9 will start at under Rs 40,000.

Interestingly, the device will look similar to OnePlus 9 series. Experts suggest that OnePlus' standard design and all the flagship products, hereafter might look similar.

In addition, the tipster suggests that OnePlus is planning to add a number of Nord phones to its mid-range lineup.

The company is also expected to introduce new accessories at the next launch event. The devices will also reach the market with Android 12 and OxygenOS 12.

What Should OnePlus Learn From Its Previous Mistakes?

While OnePlus 9 was the most awaited phone of 2021, with the best specifications but it failed to live up to the general expectation of a OnePlus flagship device.

Here are some of the mistakes OnePlus should avoid, for its future flagship devices.

Camera performance: While Hasselblad did turn out to be a good camera partner. But the processing of images is still has turned out to be poor.

Over-heating problems: This could be due to the Snapdragon 888 processor. However, a report by AndroidPolice, believe that the issue is caused by the phone's software, and that would mean that a software update could fix it eventually.

Terrible software support: It is worthy noting that as new phones arrive, older flagships phones by OnePlus stop receiving security updates for several months.

Poor battery performance :While the 4500mAh battery size seems decent enough for a modern phone, but with high refresh rate display it proves a big challenge.

