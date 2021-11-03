OneLogin Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management

Recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive year based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneLogin, a global leader in identity and access management, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Access Management.1 This is the second consecutive year that OneLogin has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant.



“We are honored that Gartner has named OneLogin a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Access Management for two years in a row,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, President and General Manager at One Identity. “We believe this validates our core value of being 100% customer-focused and to developing world-class unified and adaptive security solutions that empower IT teams to do their job more easily and efficiently.”

OneLogin’s cloud-first IAM solution provides everything businesses need to secure their workforce, partners, and customers while increasing operational efficiency and accelerating digital transformation efforts. OneLogin provides robust product functionality across both workforce and Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) use cases, delivering fast time-to-value in the cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.

Over the past year, OneLogin enhanced its offering with Smart Hooks for easy customization; Delegated Administration which enables organizations to adopt the Zero Trust principle of least privilege access; and Workflows and Universal Connectors to automate complex identity lifecycle management processes and enable robust integrations across the cloud and on-prem.



1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, 1 November 2021, By Analyst(s): Henrique Teixeira, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About OneLogin



OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM). Our Trusted Experience Platform™ provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. OneLogin is a subsidiary of One Identity. When combined, the organization brings together best-in-class IAM, Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Active Directory and Active Directory Management & Security (ADMS) capabilities to enable customers to unify their approach to identity security and to mitigate their overall cybersecurity exposure. To learn more visit www.onelogin.com .

