'O'Neil returns with a different aura'

When Gary O'Neil first looked at this game on the schedule, he would have seen it coming and thought he had to go back and make sure he got a result.

Knowing Gary as I do from when he was a player, he is very competitive, tries to do everything well and has always wanted to do his utmost.

Now, I think he returns to Vitality Stadium with a much different aura. He will not be over-confident but Wolves have just beaten Manchester City and drawn with Aston Villa.

He will also be looking at the situation at Bournemouth and be sitting more comfortably than perhaps he thought.

Sure, he will still want to win, but Wolves are sitting much more comfortably than it seemed they would be.

Michael Brown was talking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw

