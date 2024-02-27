O'Neil on Brighton, Cunha and point deductions

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media before Wednesday nights FA Cup tie against Brighton.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Reacting to Sunday's victory against Sheffield United he described the first half as "very good" but in the second half "a lot of the lads had slight off spells with the ball, some strange decisions, and then it all got nervy".

On positives from Sunday, he said fans and players "dug in" for the win, adding: "I did like the grit, the determination and the refusal to let something slip, we knew how big the result was going to be for us and Premier League games aren't easy to win."

On Brighton, he described the coaching as "excellent" and that they were "unbelievably aggressive without the ball", referencing how he's watched their centre-backs pressing opposition goalkeepers.

O'Neil said there are no fresh injury concerns. The only player missing is Matheus Cunha and he is "doing well" and "back on the grass".

On the short turnaround between matches he said the game "would've been much better if it was on its own on a weekend, where you have the full weeks prep", stressing his squad will be tested in next two games with both Brighton and Saturday's opponents Newcastle having an extra day of recovery.

Speaking about point deductions, O'Neil said: "It's a tricky situation for everybody, you don't actually know where you are in the league at any point, because there are so many possibilities."

He stressed he hopes the table doesn't change due to deductions late in the season as it could completely change how teams approach games.

On Everton's point deduction being reduced: "I'm pleased for Everton. Like I said when they got their 10-point deduction, you don't want to see teams losing points, you want the league to be done fairly and evenly and everybody be playing off zero."

Watch Wolves v Brighton live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.