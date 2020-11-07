One of the World's Most Beautiful Libraries Lets You Sleep Over

The first time I walked into the Reading Rooms of Gladstone’s Library, I fell in love.

Was it the leathery scent in the air? Or the carefully crafted phrases being offered to me?

Either way, I’d come to Hawarden, a village in Wales, determined to sleep with… the books.

Gladstone’s Library—the latest selection for The Daily Beast’s monthly series, The World’s Most Beautiful Libraries—is a structure in Victorian Gothic style that houses about 150,000 works, including the books, papers, and letters of its founder, William Ewart Gladstone, a four-time British prime minister who died in 1898.

Interior of the main Read Room. Melissa Cross

Gladstone had opened a temporary library in 1984, a corrugated iron building dubbed “The Tin Tabernacle,” next to the village church. He also turned a former schoolhouse into a place for library users to spend the night. What visitors see today Gladstone himself never saw finished: Built as a national memorial to him, the library wing opened in 1902 and the residential quarters five years later.

His personal collection of about 28,000 books focused on history and politics; religion and spirituality; and classical and contemporary literature, and many feature his hand-written notes in the margins.

The library, however, is more than the sum of its stacks: Believed to have served as a model for later U.S. presidential libraries, according to the Welsh site’s administrators, Gladstone’s is a registered charity that operates as a sort of quirky bed and breakfast and a peaceful retreat for those seeking time and space to write, or merely rest, in its unique atmosphere.

“We provide a place to think, resources to help you think and people to share your thoughts with,” the library’s director and warden, Peter Francis, said. “Our main group of visitors are writers and academics but the three subject areas also entice individuals, so students, clergy, historians and politicians.”

It also has offered residential courses with titles like “Welsh in a Week” or “Jane Austen in a Week” and its website has a helpful A-to-Z guide that includes directions from train stations and tips for local walks including a Hawarden Characters and Customs tour.

The property’s two-story galleried Reading Rooms feature soaring ceilings, wooden arches, arts-and-crafts-movement carvings and reading-and-writing nooks that have inspired many a Hogwarts reference. While these rooms house the library’s most striking features, they are considered a space of silent study, so the only sounds you are likely to hear might be the creaking of someone climbing a wooden spiral staircase or lightly tapping a laptop keyboard.

But you don’t have to spend a night under the sheets to see these rooms: When open to the public, the library offers free 10-minute “glimpses” a few times a day on a first-come, first-served basis. Or you can gain access by becoming a donor “friend” for around $40 (£30.00) a year.

The entrance of Gladstone's Library. AKP Photos / Alamy Stock Photo

The property also includes conference rooms, a chapel, a cafe called “Food For Thought,” and the cozy Gladstone Room which is furnished with Chesterfield-style sofas and comfy armchairs in front of an often-roaring fireplace. An “honesty bar” is set up for evening tipples.

I made use of that bar the first time I spent the night at Gladstone’s in February 2017. My modestly decorated but immaculate bedroom had cute bookshelf-print wallpaper and a retro-style Roberts vintage-look radio, but no television. (I was fine with that.)

