How one word between skicross teammates made all the difference





As the pack of skicross athletes race down the hill at once, it’s imperative that they focus solely on themselves. But for Team Canada’s 2014 gold and silver medalists Marielle Thompson and Kelsey Serwa, an awareness between teammates is important.

The Olympic champion from Sochi, Thompson explains that a moment of communication between herself and Serwa helped them both reach the podium.

Thompson remembers hearing Serwa yell “inside!” on the first turn in that final race, which helped paint a picture of her surroundings all the way down the mountain.

And when Thompson crossed the finish line first, she knew exactly which way to turn to find her ecstatic teammate and fellow Olympic medalist.

More Olympic coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports:



