The one word that defines Mariano Rivera's Hall of Fame career

Kevin Cash, a journeyman catcher, was the backstop for many great pitchers throughout his nine-year career: 2019 Hall of Fame inductee Roy Halladay, Chris Carpenter, Josh Beckett, Jon Lester, to name a few. In 2009, Cash was a member of the Yankees for just 10 games during their championship season, and for 4 1/3 innings of those 10 games, he was the batterymate of future Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.

Rivera's stats with Cash are, well, Rivera-esque: 2.08 ERA, three strikeouts, no walks and a .235 batting average against, all obviously in a small sample size.

Cash was behind the dish for 1,724 innings in his major-league career. To put that in perspective, he caught Rivera for 4 1/3 innings, or roughly 0.25 percent of his career catching innings. But it clearly left a mark on Cash.

"Probably the easiest pitcher to catch, ever," Cash said about Rivera, who will be inducted into the hallowed halls of Cooperstown on Sunday. "Mariano — special, special. Best of all time. To rely on one pitch, the whole ballpark, 50,000 people knew what was coming and to dominate like that? Remarkable."

There have been many words used to describe Rivera's career — dominant, iconic, untouchable among them. But one word that may not have been used as much as it should have been? Easy.

Rivera's career boiled down to one pitch. His cutter is something he tried to teach others, but there was something magical about the way it left his hand — the way the ball darted in at lefties and away from the barrel of right-handed bats, sawing off bat handles and catching the black of the plate. Coming from Rivera's arm, it was truly a one-of-a-kind pitch that belongs among the best the game has ever seen.

Throwing that one pitch made things easier for everyone — except opposing batters. Austin Romine, the current Yankees catcher who was breaking into the majors in Mo's final season, echoed Cash's sentiment on the simplicity of catching him.

"Yes. Unbelievably easy," Romine told SN. "The easiest pitcher I've ever caught in my life. … (Rivera) would come in and I'd be like, 'Aaah,' I can almost relax. The ball's gonna be where I call it, there's not much else going on. It's usually a cutter. It was very easy as a young kid.

"To be in the bottom-of-the-ninth situations and sometimes you build those up (in your mind), as opposed to a little bit more of a veteran and it's just kind of routine baseball."

"It's not like he was out there trying to trick anybody," Yankees reliever Chad Green said. "People know what's coming and still can't hit it. That just goes to show you that not many people that can do that. He's one of three people, four or five people that can do that, for his whole career? That's impressive."

Green, who faced his troubles in 2019, resulting in being sent down and subsequently recalled, praised Rivera's consistency year over year for two decades. With how volatile relief pitching can be from one season to the next among even the game's best relievers, Rivera's career numbers are even more impressive. Over 19 seasons Rivera pitched to a 2.21 ERA in 1,283 2/3 innings pitched, with a 1.000 WHIP. Another number he notched: 100 percent, as in the vote for the Hall of Fame — the first unanimous member to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

That's greatness defined. Adam Ottavino, another Yankee reliever, grew up a fan watching the greatness of Rivera unfold.

"I just remember the first great year he had setting up. It was kind of a new thing," Ottavino said. "Not the closer being the most dominant guy, (but) everybody kind of being impressed by how much he dominated that year. Then he went seamlessly into closing and never let that go.

"You never really know what's coming down the pike for any player, really," Ottavino continued. "But with (Mariano), he had that year and then he kept going. It never really slowed down."

Relying on one pitch is something Ottavino said he could never do. He said he tries to focus on throwing at least three pitches while itching to add more to his repertoire, but wrestles with the idea of whether having that one pitch simplifies the pitcher's job.

"In some ways, you have a magic pitch, it's kind of a nice thing, you don't have to be crafty as other guys," Ottavino said. "But in another sense, it could have been harder because he only had the one pitch.

"Sometimes I wonder about that: whether he would have done good no matter what, or he was just operating at a higher level."

Operating at a higher level seems the more likely answer. Though bullpens and reliever roles have evolved over the past decade, ultimately placing less emphasis on the save now than 15 years ago, being so lockdown in the late stages of games for so long — "consistency" was another word used by Green, Ottavino, Romine and others — is something baseball may not see again for a long time.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, a former teammate of Rivera's — Boone was 1 for 2 in his career vs. Mo — believes there would be zero change for Rivera in a 2019 bullpen.

"He could probably work out for a couple weeks and fit in right now," Boone said with a laugh. "He's that good. Greatness usually fits in in any era and can adapt in any era. Mo would be Mo in today's game, in my opinion."

Mo would be Mo, but will anyone else sniff his achievements? Romine doesn't think so.

"It's gonna be hard, with the way the game's going now," he said. "It's impressive to see what he did. The one word about him was 'consistent.' He was consistent through his whole career. Unbelievable stuff, rarely made mistakes, rarely blew saves, very consistent, the way he carried himself — his demeanor, his composure."

So through all that, it's only fitting that the decision to send Rivera to Cooperstown mirrored his career.

Simple. Effortless. Easy.