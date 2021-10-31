One woman killed, two others injured in Fort Worth hit-and-run Sunday morning

Fort Worth police are looking for the driver of a vehicle they said hit three women, killing one and sending two to the hospital, and drove off without stopping to render aid or wait for police.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website identified the woman who died as 20-year-old Bella Isabel Vasquez of Fort Worth. She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday, after the 2:19 a.m. hit-and-run.

The three women were walking on the shoulder of Interstate 20 westbound between the exits McCart Avenue and James Avenue/Crowly Road after a they were involved in a single vehicle accident searching for assistance, police said.

The department is asking anybody with information on the hit-and-run, including anybody who witnessed the crash, to call traffic investigation Detective Carter at 817-392-4885 or leave tips anonymously with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.