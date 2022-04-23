One woman dead, two other people injured after head-on car collision in Independence

Matti Gellman
·1 min read

A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a car crash Friday in Independence.

Police were dispatched at 12:35 p.m. to East 39th Street South and South Harbaugh Drive on reports of a crash, said Sgt. Jason Petersen, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.

When officers arrived, they discovered an Oldsmobile Alero, which had been traveling west, had crossed the center line and struck a Lexus, which was driving east. The two cars collided head-on, according to Petersen.

The two occupants of the Lexus were transported to an area hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

The woman driving the Oldsmobile died at the scene.

Independence police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

