One woman dead, two other people injured after head-on car collision in Independence
A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a car crash Friday in Independence.
Police were dispatched at 12:35 p.m. to East 39th Street South and South Harbaugh Drive on reports of a crash, said Sgt. Jason Petersen, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.
When officers arrived, they discovered an Oldsmobile Alero, which had been traveling west, had crossed the center line and struck a Lexus, which was driving east. The two cars collided head-on, according to Petersen.
The two occupants of the Lexus were transported to an area hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.
The woman driving the Oldsmobile died at the scene.
Independence police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.