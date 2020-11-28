One to watch: Porij

Squeaky-new foursome Porij (as in porridge) became a proper band quicker than they’d planned. Eggy (vocals and keys), Tommy (vocals and guitar), Jammo (bass) and Tom (drums) were sharing university halls and studying popular music together at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, and had tentatively started to make beats. But when a friend’s band pulled out of a live show, they were asked to step in with only a week to write a setlist.

Just over a year later, and they look like four Christine and the Queenses in their matching check suits – the kind of band you can imagine performing at the prom in Sex Education. And whatever came out of those hurried sessions has bloomed into an endearing blend of house, garage, new wave and lo-fi pop.

The pandemic meant there was little of the hype that usually gathers around such new young things – but already Porij have made it on to the 6 Music playlist with their single Dirty Love, all Georgia-style electro and a rough style that roots them in the world of Micachu (each member records their respective part in their bedroom).

Their newly released debut mixtape, Breakfast, builds on their feelgood dance with deranged trance arpeggios (Your Love), funk basslines (I Like That) and a Disclosure cover – it’s cruel that music this carefree and danceable won’t be pogoed to in a strobe-filled club any time soon. But for now, the kitchen disco will do.