One Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) insider upped their stake by 9.8% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Warehouse REIT plc's (LON:WHR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Warehouse REIT

The Independent Non-Executive Director Aimée Joan Pitman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£100k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.62 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£1.73 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Aimée Joan Pitman was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Aimée Joan Pitman purchased 99.01k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£1.62. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Warehouse REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Warehouse REIT insiders own 5.7% of the company, worth about UK£42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Warehouse REIT Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Warehouse REIT we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Warehouse REIT. While conducting our analysis, we found that Warehouse REIT has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

