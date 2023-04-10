One Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) insider reduced their stake by 26% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Verizon Communications

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Tamara Erwin, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$49.77 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$39.48). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Tamara Erwin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Verizon Communications

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.03% of Verizon Communications shares, worth about US$43m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Verizon Communications Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Verizon Communications shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Verizon Communications insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Verizon Communications. While conducting our analysis, we found that Verizon Communications has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

