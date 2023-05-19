One Valhalla Metals Insider Raised Stake By 22% In Previous Year \

Looking at Valhalla Metals Inc.'s (CVE:VMXX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Valhalla Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director Sorin Posescu made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$200k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.50 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.37. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Sorin Posescu was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Sorin Posescu bought a total of 2.22m shares over the year at an average price of CA$0.095. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Valhalla Metals insiders own about CA$4.8m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Valhalla Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Valhalla Metals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Valhalla Metals insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Valhalla Metals. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Valhalla Metals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

