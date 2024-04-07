'He was one of us': Ride out for Hairy Biker

The ride took bikers from Beverley to Whitby [Becki Thomas]

Thousands of bikers have taken to the road to pay homage to Hairy Biker Dave Myers.

Mr Myers, who was one half of TV cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, died from cancer aged 66 in February.

Friend and co presenter Si King thanked the riders, adding: “He would have loved it”.

The ride, from Beverley in East Yorkshire up the coast to Whitby and Scarborough, was organised to raise money for cancer research.

Si King, left, and the late Dave Myers [BBC]

Posting on social media, Mr King wrote: “Many, many thanks for remembering Dave in this way. He would have loved it.

"Dave’s family, friends and I are really touched. Love to you all, be safe.”

Sean Martin, from Bikers Escorts East Yorkshire, came up with idea as the Hairy Bikers had driven a similar route on their programme.

He said: “We just wanted to say thank you for everything he's done, as a ambassador for motorcyclists up and down the country.

Sean Martin, from Bikers Escorts East Yorkshire, organised the ride in memory of Dave Myers [Becki Thomas/BBC]

“They've been really good to the motorcycle community, so it's our way of saying thank you to him."

Mr Martin had expected 3,000 riders, but about 6,000 turned up. Some even travelled from as far as Scotland and Wales.

He added: “It really does put a lump in your throat when you hear all the bikes pulling away.

"It makes all the hairs on the back of your neck stand. It's an incredible turn out."

One biker, also called Dave, said of Mr Myers: “His marrow bone starters were fantastic. I loved his cooking on the telly.

"He’s a biker. He was one of us."

Bikers joined the ride from all over the UK [Becki Thomas/BBC]

Adrienne Hodgson-Hoy joined the ride because she lost her husband - a keen cook and biker - to cancer when he was 52.

She said: “My husband was a great chef and together we went to see the Hairy Bikers on a demonstration, and we got one of the books signed by both of them. “

Also taking part was Julian Cross.

He had surgery for prostate cancer and used the ride to raise some money for charity.

Mr Cross said: “It just shows solidarity. Everybody thinks bikers are crazy and idiots, but they raise a lot of money for charities”.

There are plans for another memorial ride from London to Barrow in Furness on 8 June, which has been titled “I’m having a Dave Day”.

