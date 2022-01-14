One of Us Is Lying Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, With New Showrunner

Peacock is sticking by its liars, renewing the teen mystery drama One of Us Is Lying for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed. Additionally, Erica Saleh, who penned the pilot and served as an executive producer, will replace Darío Madrona as showrunner for Season 2. (Madrona will remain an EP.)

Based on Karen M. McManus’ book of the same name, Season 1 explored what happened when five high schoolers walked into detention and only four made it out alive. The suspects eyed for the death of classmate Simon (Wayne‘s Mark McKenna) included the brain, Bronwyn (The Purge‘s Marianly Tejada); the criminal, Nate (Unverified‘s Cooper van Grootel); the princess, Addy (Cobra Kai‘s Annalisa Cochrane); and the jock, Cooper (American Housewife‘s Chibuikem Uche).

In the finale, which was released in October 2021, Bronwyn, Nate, Cooper and Addy uncovered who was really behind Simon’s murder: Addy’s boyfriend and Simon’s former friend Jake (Cruel Summer‘s Barrett Carnahan). He wanted to kill Simon for thinking he could play him, then frame Addy for cheating on him. During a confrontation in the woods, Cooper and Simon’s BFF Janae (Debris‘ Jessica McLeod) came to Addy’s rescue. In the middle of scuffle, a shot rang out. By the time Nate and Bronwyn caught up to them, Jake was bleeding profusely from the abdomen and on the verge of death. Two weeks later, the police were saying that Jake ran away, while each member of Murder Club got a mysterious text from Simon Says: “Do as I tell you. Or everyone will know what you did.” (Read our full recap of the episode here.)

When asked if a potential Season 2 will be based on the second book, One of Us Is Next, which focuses on Bronwyn’s sister Maeve, Saleh previously told TVLine, “That remains to be seen… Season 1 ends partly through their senior year in high school, so still in Season 2, we’ve got to stay with these characters and see what happens to them in the rest of their senior year.”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!

