The one-year underlying earnings growth at NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG (ETR:NBG6) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG (ETR:NBG6) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 14%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 21%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 9.9% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 5.1% in the same timeframe.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG the TSR over the last 1 year was -9.4%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG shareholders are down 9.4% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

