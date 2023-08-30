One UM unit that has the Senior Bowl director excited. And where UM’s run defense stands

Part 5 of our five-part metrics-flavored series on the Miami Hurricanes’ personnel heading into Mario Cristobal’s second season:

If you missed this during the summer, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy articulated the optimism about UM’s offensive line in a series of tweets.

He said that “based off new additions and players returning from injury,” UM’s line “will undoubtedly be one of [the] most improved — and potentially [the] best— OL groups in college football football this season.”

Nagy notes that UCF transfer Matt Lee, “who our guy Alonzo Highsmith raves about, is PFF’s highest-graded returning center and has intangibles to make everyone around him better… a dependable technician who can grip and anchor.”

Alabama transfer Javion Cohen, the likely starting left guard, “is big-time portal get... an advanced pass protector,” Nagy said. “And he made a significant jump as junior last year.”

And Nagy said “one of most talented under-radar guys in [the] 2024 OL draft class is potential five-position prospect Jalen Rivers, who has played extensively at guard, practiced at [center], and stood out at [left tackle] during our visit to campus this past spring…. He’s a legit NFL dude if he can stay healthy.”

Nagy also mentioned Zion Nelson, who was limited to 61 snaps last season because of knee problems. “Senior Bowl is also pulling for Zion Nelson to bounce back and get on field this season,” Nagy said.

Nelson remains sidelined, but coach Mario Cristobal said he expects him to play at some this season.

The Canes’ confidence in their offensive line was reinforced in August practices. This has a chance to be their best offensive line in years, especially if five-star right tackle Francisco Mauigoa and emerging right guard Anez Cooper reach expectations.

“Not only do the coaches trust him, but players trust him,” Rivers said of Mauigoa. “He’s very smart, a freak. Starting as a true freshman is really hard. We put him in a position that when he faces adversity,... he’s been doing really good at it.”

▪ PFF said linebacker Wesley Bissainthe was UM’s best run defender among linebackers (a 72.7 PFF grade), and that’s an encouraging sign, because he’s a key part of Cristobal’s young nucleus.

More is expected from one of UM’s signature Class of 2022 recruits. Bissainthe has been battling KJ Cloyd for a starting linebacker job, and it’s unclear who will start on Friday against Miami of Ohio (7 p.m., ACC Network).

Corey Flagg Jr. — who was beaten out by Washington State transfer Francisco Mauigoa at middle linebacker but still figures to play some — was rated 22nd as a run defender among the 41 players who appeared on defense for UM.

PFF gave Mauigoa a much better run defense grade (74.1) than Flagg (61.7). That grade for Mauigoa was in the top quarter of FBS linebackers.

Mauigoa had 60 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 12 games. Flagg had 56 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks.

So UM’s run defense should be upgraded at middle linebacker.

▪ Among edge players, PFF said Akheem Mesidor and Jahfari Harvey were UM’s best run defenders last season. Mesidor will start at one end spot, but Nyjalik Kelly appears to have beaten out Harvey at the other spot.

Among defensive tackles, PFF rated Antonio Moultrie (whose eligibility has expired) as UM’s best run defender, followed by Leonard Taylor III.

UM’s run defense is a mild concern entering the season.

▪ Purdue’s Branson Deen, who won the starting defensive tackle job next to Taylor, was rated by PFF as the 241st-best interior run defender last season. Darrell Jackson, who transferred to FSU, was 117th.

Perhaps 6-3, 325-pound Ahmad Moten could help the rotation at defensive tackle. “Ahmad Moten has made some really big strides,” defensive line coach Jason Taylor told Joe Zagacki on WQAM’s Hurricane Hotline. “He has been a pleasant surprise and will help us with some real meaningful football this year.”

▪ Missed tackles and dropped passes remained an issue last year, though it wasn’t quite as egregious as it had been. Keontra Smith missed 11 tackles and James Williams nine. Kamren Kinchens was next with seven; he missed at least two tackles in the spring game.

Among defensive tackles, newcomer Thomas Gore missed five tackles on running plays at Georgia State last season, 34th most in the country. Jared Harrison-Hunte, who could be the No. 3 defensive tackle, missed four. Taylor and Deen, the new defensive tackle starting combo, missed three apiece.

▪ Among returning receivers, Brashard Smith and Colbie Young had the most drops (three apiece), and tight end Skinner dropped two of the 16 passes thrown to him, while catching nine of them.

Xavier Restrepo had no drops on 27 targets and caught the highest percentage of passes thrown to him (77.8, 21 of 27).

George and Smith also caught more than 70 percent of passes thrown to them, while Frank Ladson and Young caught only 63 percent and tight end Skinner just 56.3 percent.

Bottom line: Smith and George must take another significant step to become impact players, and George seemingly did that this spring. George began and finished the spring ahead of Smith, who is battling to get playing time off the bench.

▪ The Canes need best YAC (yards after catch). As far as average yards after catch is concerned, George led the Canes at 7.2, followed by Romello Brinson (who transferred to SMU), Skinner (6.4), Smith (6.3) and Restrepo (4.8).

Young (3.5), Ladson (3.1) and SMU-bound Keyshawn Smith (2.7) were worst in that category.

Bottom line: This is an area that must improve; newcomers Tyler Harrell and Shermar Kirk could help in that area, and freshman Nathaniel Joseph should, too. Joseph ran 50 yards on a 79-yard passing play (on an Emory Williams throw) in the spring game. Kirk seems to be on the outside, looking in, at a rotation spot early in the season.

