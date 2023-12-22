One in two of us will get cancer - here's how to reduce your risk

Making lifestyle changes is never as easy as it sounds, but there are few things we should keep in mind

There are more than 200 different types of cancer and, according to the NHS, one in two people will develop some form of the disease in their lifetime. Fortunately, there’s plenty you can do to reduce your risk – and a study from University College London claims that continuing advances in cancer prevention and treatment means that by 2050 cancer will rarely kill anyone under the age of 80.

Organisations including Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) now estimate that about 40 per cent of all cancers are potentially preventable. WCRF figures show that 1,063 people are diagnosed with cancers every day in the UK, but around 155,000 of them could be prevented every year by making a few lifestyle changes. Dr Helen Croker, assistant director of research and policy at WCRF, says: “A recent study using data from over 90,000 UK Biobank participants showed that following more of WCRF’s cancer prevention recommendations was associated with reduced risk of cancer overall and reduced risk of seven individual cancers, including breast and bowel cancers.”

Making lifestyle changes is never as easy as it sounds, but there are a few things we can all keep in mind, such as stopping smoking, drinking less, eating a healthy diet, keeping your BMI within the normal range – and attending screening appointments when invited.

Health screenings

NHS screening programmes are designed for people who aren’t experiencing symptoms. In some cases they can detect precancerous changes, effectively preventing cancer from developing.

The NHS currently offers routine screening programmes for cervical, breast and bowel cancer, with invitations sent out to everyone who is eligible via their GP. “Our national screening programmes have all been recommended because they will reduce the number of cancer deaths,” explains Naser Turabi, director of evidence and implementation at Cancer Research UK. “Each programme, including the intervals between tests, are all informed by evidence so that we can catch cancers early and they can be treated better.”

Lung cancer screening is also being rolled out across England in the form of the Targeted Lung Health Check programme. “This is for those aged 55-74 with a smoking history,” explains Dr Richard Lee, consultant physician in respiratory medicine and champion for early cancer diagnosis at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. “Eligible people are invited for a lung health check, which could be over the phone or face-to-face, and those with a higher risk of lung cancer on the basis of their risk factors would then be invited to a low-dose CT scan.

So far, the programme has invited over one million participants, nearly 500,000 people have attended, some 200,000 had baseline CT scans, and we have identified 2,700 lung cancers. Three-quarters of those are at an early stage, so it’s a really important opportunity as lung cancer doesn’t always cause symptoms.”

While the NHS screening programme undoubtedly saves lives, Chiara De Biase, director of support and influencing at Prostate Cancer UK, says it’s vital for men to be proactive about their health. She explains: “Prostate cancer is the only one of the four most common types of cancer [breast, prostate, lung and bowel] that doesn’t have a national screening programme.”

She adds: “We don’t yet have sufficient evidence for a full screening trial but we believe we have enough evidence for targeted prostate screening for men at highest risk. That would include black men over the age of 45, and all men over the age of 45 who have a history of prostate cancer or other relevant cancers in their family, such as breast, ovarian or the BRCA gene.”

For now, all men over the age of 50 can request a simple PSA blood test from their GP, which will pick up prostate problems. De Biase says: “We’ve created a Prostate Cancer UK online risk checker to help men make an informed choice about whether they should have the blood test. If it detects any abnormal activity in the prostate, they will be sent for an MRI, which gives an incredibly high-definition picture of their prostate and a fast diagnosis.”

Perhaps the most exciting development is the pioneering NHS-Galleri trial – the world’s largest trial of a blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer, which has had 140,000 participants so far.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England’s clinical director for cancer, says: “This is the first step in testing new ways to identify cancers before symptoms appear, and if the provisional trial results are encouraging next spring, we are planning to pilot the test in up to one million more people across the country from next summer. Lives are saved when cancers are caught early, and this type of test has the potential to transform cancer care.”

Jabs

The NHS has pledged to eradicate cervical cancer by 2040 through a combination of cervical screening and the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, which was introduced in 2008. One dose of the vaccine is now available to all children in year 8 (aged 12 or 13), but anyone who misses out can get it from a GP before their 25th birthday.

A study shows that the vaccine has dramatically reduced cervical cancer rates by almost 90 per cent, and researchers estimate that it prevented around 450 cervical cancers and around 17,200 cases of precancerous conditions over an 11-year period. There’s also evidence that the vaccine, which triggers the immune system to produce antibodies against HPV, can protect against head and neck cancer, as well as anal cancer. The vaccine is less effective as you get older, which is why the NHS does not give it to people aged 25 and over.

Vaccines undoubtedly hold the key to cancer prevention, and the NHS is developing more. Johnson says: “The first cancer vaccine trials include the BioNTech trial for colorectal cancer, which is running in centres across the UK.”

Avoid tobacco

According to CRUK, smoking is the biggest cause of cancer in the UK and worldwide. It causes at least 15 different types of cancer and is the biggest cause of lung cancer in the UK. “When it comes to things you can do to reduce your risk of cancer, I would definitely put stopping smoking at number one,” says Turabi.

Smoking damages the DNA in our cells, which controls the way they grow and behave. There are over 5,000 chemicals in cigarette smoke, which also makes it harder for DNA to repair itself, so damage builds up. This is why both the amount you smoke and the length of time you’ve been smoking affects your cancer risk – and even light or social smoking has an impact, as smoking one cigarette per day increases your risk of dying early.

The charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust reports that in the UK smoking is associated with around two in 10 cases of cervical cancer, largely because it affects the immune system’s ability to eradicate HPV. There’s also a clear association with bowel cancer.

“We know that smokers are more likely to develop polyps (non-cancerous growths in the bowel) that could turn into cancer if not discovered. An estimated 7 per cent of bowel cancer cases in the UK are linked to tobacco smoking,” says Claire Coughlan, clinical lead for Bowel Cancer UK.

If you’re ready to quit, your GP can direct you to local stop smoking services, including vouchers or prescriptions for nicotine-replacement products.

Limit alcohol intake

There’s now compelling evidence that alcohol is linked to seven different types of cancer: breast, bowel, liver, mouth, oesophagus, larynx and pharynx. A recent study led by Oxford Population Health confirmed that alcohol is a direct cause of cancer, and found that alcohol may be responsible for over 400,000 deaths from cancer each year. Other research found that 3 to 4 out of every 100 cases of cancer in the UK are caused by alcohol – which represents more than 11,500 new cases a year.

The World Health Organization reports that people who drink alcohol and smoke are five times more likely to develop cancers of the mouth, throat, voice box and oesophagus than people who use either alone. For heavy users, the risk is up to 30 times higher. Not only that, CRUK reports that around one in 10 breast cancer cases are linked to alcohol, which represents about 4,400 cases per year.

There are a few different ways that alcohol can cause cancer. When you drink, alcohol is converted to a toxic chemical called acetaldehyde. Studies show this can damage your DNA and stop cells from repairing that damage. According to CRUK, alcohol can also affect the cells in the mouth and throat, which makes it easier for cancer-causing chemicals to be absorbed into the body. Research also shows that alcohol can reduce levels of retinoic acid, which is one of the body’s natural defences against cancer.

The World Health Organization reports that even small amounts of alcohol can increase the risk of cancer, especially for women, so it’s best to keep consumption to a minimum and follow UK guidelines to drink no more than 14 units per week, spread over at least three days.

Protect your skin

According to CRUK, almost nine in 10 cases of melanoma skin cancer in the UK could be prevented by staying safe in the sun and avoiding sunbeds. This is because UV radiation from the sun can damage the DNA in skin cells. People who burn easily are more at risk – and studies show that a person’s risk of melanoma increases each time they get sunburnt.

“A sunburn, even once every two years, can significantly increase the risk of skin cancer,” says Dr Susan Mayou, consultant dermatologist at The Cadogan Clinic. “Prevention is always better than cure, so it’s imperative to be safe in the sun to reduce the risk. Use sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 (preferably 50 as no one applies their sunscreen thickly enough to achieve the SPF rating on the bottle), applying it year-round, not just in the summer. Wear a hat, sunglasses and T-shirt for optimal sun protection, and stay out of the sun during peak hours, typically between 11am and 4pm.”

“Protecting your skin is very important,” agrees Turabi. “We are still seeing a rise in skin cancer cases related to exposure to the sun in the Sixties and Seventies, but we are projecting a drop beyond 2040 as a result of people starting to use sunscreen from the Eighties onwards.”

Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity is the second biggest risk factor for cancer, behind smoking. The risk increases in line with how overweight you are, and for how long. Research indicates that about 20 per cent of cancers are caused by excess weight, and the Million Women Study reports that in postmenopausal women in the UK, around 5 per cent of all cancers can be directly attributed to being overweight or obese.

The cancer risk goes up because excess fat plays an active role in the body. Body fat doesn’t just sit there – it’s metabolically active and can cause levels of growth hormones to rise, which tells cells to divide more often, increasing the chance that cancer cells will develop. In addition, fat cells attract immune cells, leading to inflammation which causes cells to divide more quickly. Over time this can also increase the risk of cancer. After the menopause, fat cells produce the hormone oestrogen, which can make the cells in the breasts and womb divide more often, which also adds to the risk.

“The most common risk factor for cancers is now obesity, and the incidence of obesity increases in the menopause,” says GP and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson.

So while smoking is still the number one cause of cancer, only 12.9 per cent of the UK population are smokers, while 25.9 per cent are obese and a further 37.9 per cent are overweight.

Eating a healthy diet and taking regular exercise will not only help you to maintain a healthy weight but also to regulate hormones, reduce inflammation and support your immune system to work at its best – which means the body can do a better job at dealing with cells that could go on to become cancer.

Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of Zoe, the personalised nutrition company and author of bestsellers Food for Life and Spoon Fed, says: “Reducing our intake of ultra-processed foods and eating a variety of plants and fermented foods is key to the health of our gut microbiome and our overall health.

Importantly, the microbiome is intrinsically linked to our immune system, given that most of our immune cells are in our gut – and we now know that a healthy immune system is crucial to fighting and preventing age-related diseases like cancer.”

Ultra-processed foods tend to be high in sugar, salt and saturated fat, with added ingredients such as preservatives, emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners. Choose whole, unrefined foods where possible.

Stay alert to cancer symptoms

The older we get, the more likely we are to develop cancer. Most cases of cancer are in people aged over 50 because, as we age, there’s more time for damage in our cells to build up. According to CRUK, over a third of all UK cancer cases are in people aged 75 and over, and incidence rates for all cancers are highest in people aged 85-89. “Age is a massive risk factor, so as we get older we must become much more vigilant,” explains Turabi.

Cancer survival has doubled in the last 50 years in the UK, and early diagnosis means there’s a better chance of successful treatment. So along with modifying your lifestyle and attending screenings, it’s important to keep an eye out for any changes in your body. If something doesn’t look or feel right, talk to your doctor – and don’t just put it down to ageing.

And while it’s wise to eat healthily, stay active and stop smoking, it’s important not to beat yourself up if you struggle to tick every box.

“When I’m giving a diagnosis of breast cancer, people often ask me, ‘Why did it happen? What have I done wrong?’ I always reassure them that they haven’t done anything wrong,” says Rachel O’Connell, consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. “It’s okay to have some days where you have a celebratory drink or eat unhealthy food. Cancer is usually caused by a combination of things, and it’s not fair to tell people to live a rigid life with a rigid diet.”

