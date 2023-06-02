One, two, Three Light? Take a look inside KC luxury apartment finally opening this fall

Despite the fact that cement slabs, beams and brick sit exposed as construction workers toil away inside the 25-story building, tenants will begin to move into Three Light, Kansas City’s newest luxury apartment building, on Sept. 1.

The building’s opening downtown comes about five years after the city first approved tax incentives for the project.

“This is going to be our most luxurious building here in Kansas City,” said John Moncke, president of Kansas City’s Power & Light District. “It’s really like living in a luxury resort. “

Moncke and Chase Hamilton, the leasing manager for the apartments, led The Star on a tour of the under-construction building, showing off an 839-square-foot one-bedroom apartment model, the 30,000-square-foot amenity level, and the first floor lobby area.

But work is very much still in progress.

Before heading up to the amenity level on the eighth floor, Moncke joked about being afraid of heights.

“It doesn’t bother me when you’re inside, but that elevator is basically outside,” he said of the construction elevator flanking the development.

Moncke said that Power & Light District developer The Cordish Companies took lessons the company’s first two luxury apartments, One Light and Two Light, when developing this third $150 million project.

Luxury living, luxury rents

The building will have 288 market rate units total, including studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom plans, and four floors of penthouse apartments. Moncke said about 25% of the units are already leased.

Apartments will have floor-to-ceiling glass windows for panoramic city views, concrete ceilings, white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

According to Hamilton, rents will be:

$1,400 - $2,000 for a studio

$2,100 - $3,000 for a one-bedroom

$3,800 - $4,000 for a two-bedroom

$4,200 - $7,500 for a penthouse

A large party room was under construction on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Three Light, a luxury apartment building at 1477 Main St., in Kansas City. Three Light plans to open in September.

The amenity level will have billiard, party and theater rooms, and a demonstration kitchen for classes and tastings. While the amenity spaces are included in the price of rent, many can also be rented for private events.

The luxury building will also have a fitness center and infrared sauna and coworking spaces and a reservable conference room.

The outdoor terrace includes an infinity pool, 16-seat hot tub, cabanas, TVs, a bocce ball court, grills and a brick pizza oven.

Like One Light and Two Light, the building has a liquor license. Its indoor and outdoor bars will be staffed Thursday through Sunday.

Hamilton said the One Light and Two Light apartments are 99% pre-leased and occupied over 96%.

Three Light, a luxury apartment building at 1477 Main St., will offer expansive views of downtown Kansas City.

A long time coming

Construction for Three Light began in 2021, years after the Kansas City Council approved a 25-year, 100% property tax abatement on the luxury apartment building in 2018. Developers said the pandemic contributed to building delays.

In lieu of paying property taxes on the building, Cordish agreed to make payments to Kansas City Public Schools, libraries and mental health programs — all of which depend on property tax revenue — adding up to about $8.6 million over 25 years. The Star previously reported that if Three Light was built without the abatement, Cordish would have been obligated to pay $12.5 million over the same amount of time.

In the years since approving incentives for Three Light, Kansas City’s policies around tax incentives for housing developers has been contentiously debated and changed multiple times. As of last summer, the latest city policy requires developers seeking tax incentives to set aside one-fifth of their units to those earning 60% of the area median income, which comes to about $1,200 for a one-bedroom for a single person.

Three Light, a luxury apartment building at 1477 Main St., will offer expansive views of downtown Kansas City. Three Light, which will have 288 apartment, hopes to open in September.

In 2018, the council also agreed to spend $17.5 million to pay for Three Light’s parking garage, a controversial arrangement that city officials agreed to in exchange for the company’s commitment to building apartments for low and moderate income tenants as part of another development it had in the works.

According to Moncke, those apartments, called the Midland Lofts, will open in the first half of 2024, with rents starting “under $800 a month.”

“All 135 units will be workforce housing,” he said.

When asked about plans for additional luxury apartments in the Power & Light District, Moncke said he couldn’t comment on the details, but that “we’re certainly evaluating opportunities for more buildings.”

The Star’s Bill Turque, Kevin Hardy and Kynala Phillips contributed reporting.