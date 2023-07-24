One of two missing Fort Worth girls home safe. Police still looking for the other

One of the two girls who went missing last week after they were last seen at an east Fort Worth mini mart is back home safe, police said Monday.

Fort Worth police confirmed in an email to the Star-Telegram that 11-year-old Ava Cockroft is home safe. The search for 15-year-old Ronasia Wright is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

Both Wright and Cockroft were reported missing July 21 after last being seen at the Diamond Mini Mart at 5900 Boca Raton Blvd. around 2:40 p.m. July 20.

Police described Wright as a Black female who is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing an off-white shirt, black jeans, black and yellow Jordans, and a scarf on her head.

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.