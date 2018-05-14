One Twins hitter thinks Shohei Ohtani is 'probably the best player in the world'

Forget about Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper and Max Scherzer, the best baseball player in the world is Los Angeles rookie Shohei Ohtani. That’s not our opinion. That’s what Minnesota Twins first baseman Logan Morrison said following Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Angels.

Morrison had high praise after seeing Ohtani for the first time, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com.

Logan Morrison had some high praise for Shohei Ohtani: pic.twitter.com/gwC0NNiYBG — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 14, 2018





Morrison even mentions Trout, saying, “There’s another guy in that clubhouse who is a really good player.” He then adds, “But to me, with what he does on the mound and with the bat, [Ohtani is] probably the best player in the world.”

Feel free to doubt Morrison if you want, but he would know. Morrison saw Ohtani at his best Sunday. The 23-year-old Ohtani gave up three hits over 6 1/3 innings against the Twins. He walked two and struck out 11 during the outing. In the process, he set an Angels record.

Shohei Ohtani impressed at least one player on the Twins during his dominant start Sunday. (AP Photo)

Morrison was one of the few Twins to see Ohtani well. He managed to reach base in all three plate appearances against the two-way player. Morrison singled his first two times up and walked in his third plate appearance. It was Morrison’s walk that chased Ohtani from the game.

As Morrison said, though, only half of Ohtani’s value comes on the mound, where he has a 3.58 ERA in six starts. He’s been excellent at the plate thus far, hitting .348/.392/.652 — with five home runs — over 74 plate appearances.

Hey, who are we to judge? Morrison got a closer look at Ohtani than most. If he says Ohtani is “probably the best player in the world,” we’re just going to let that speak for itself.

We imagine Morrison’s comment is going to ruffle plenty of feathers, though.

More from Yahoo Sports:

