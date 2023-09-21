One TV watcher will be paid $2,500 to decide which Netflix series is most binge-worthy. How to apply.

For some couch potatoes and TV enthusiasts, this will be a true calling.

OnlineCasinos.com is on a search to find the ultimate TV binger to hand them their dream job. The online ranking service will pay $2,500 to an individual for help identifying the most the binge-worthy show on Netflix.

Three of the most popular original series on the streaming giant are all contenders for the title including "Stranger Things", "Squid Game" and "Wednesday". Whoever is chosen for the job will get paid to "sit back, relax and feast on your favorite snacks" while streaming multiple episodes back-to-back.

Applicants from all over the world will be accepted as long as they are 18 and older.

The offer is in honor of National Binge Day, which falls on Monday, Sept. 25.

How to apply for TV binge contest

Those who think they have what it takes can apply here. Entries close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 25.

What the winner will receive

The winner will be paid through PayPal exclusively, the company states. The prizes are non-transferable and non-exchangeable.

The winner will receive:

$300 for a food and snack budget $200 to cover a yearly Netflix subscription An additional $2,000 for whatever they'd like

Criteria for most bingeable Netflix show

The selected binger will have to rate "Stranger Things", "Squid Game" and "Wednesday" by a score of 10 based on specific criteria.

Bingeability rating - How likely you would watch more than one episode in one sitting

Distractibility rating - how often you found yourself distracted by things like work emails or social media during the episodes

Snoozability rating - How likely you would fall asleep or get sleepy during the series

‘Take two’ rating - How likely you would re-watch the series

The grand finale rating - How satisfied you were by the season's ending

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to apply to get paid $2,500 to binge watch three Netflix shows