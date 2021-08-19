One turtle, two names: Rare two-headed baby sea turtle found alive on North Carolina beach

A rare two-headed sea turtle waddled onto a North Carolina shore, and thankfully , scientists were able to document the rare moment.

The Loggerhead hatchling was found Tuesday at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The baby sea turtle was found at the bottom of a nest during an excavation, according to the seashore's Facebook post.

With two heads, the turtle was given two names: Squirt and Crush.

One user commented, "Amazing discovery! Best of luck, lil dude, two little dudes? Now I have that 'Two Heads Are Better than One' song playing in my head."

Park biologists said in a comment that the sea turtle wasn't taken to intensive care because it wasn't necessary.

"There are many genetic deformities sea turtles can exhibit, but this one was experiencing good health and had good flipper function once in the water."

After examining the two-headed baby turtle, biologists released it back into the ocean.

Although the sea turtle looked healthy, park officials commented it's "unlikely it will survive as long as some others," because of its genetic mutation.

Loggerhead sea turtles – with one head – are the most abundant species of sea turtle in the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

On July 24, another two-headed baby sea turtle was found in Edisto Beach State Park, South Carolina.

“On occasions (we) also find live hatchlings,” the park wrote on Facebook. “This past Wednesday, patrollers and volunteers found three alive loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings. ... One hatchling in particular stood out because it had two heads!”

That hatchling was also released back into the ocean.

