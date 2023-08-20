One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby girl

Getty Images

One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray has welcomed a baby girl with wife Sarah Roemer.

The couple announced the birth of their third child with a sweet post on Instagram in which Roemer shared an interesting detail about their newborn.

Sharing a picture of their new baby girl in which only her legs, feet and torso can be seen, Roemer pointed out a birthmark on their newborn's ankle in the shape of a heart.

"Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast," she captioned the post.

@roeemer - Instagram

Reposting the image to his Instagram stories, Murray wrote "Heart full #family She's here!"

Murray, who is best known for his portrayal of Lucas Scott on the teen drama One Tree Hill, married Roemer in 2015. She gave birth to their first child that year and they welcomed their second child in 2017.

Back in July, Murray announced that the pair were expecting their third child with a post on Instagram in which Roemer can be seen cradling a baby bump.

“Baby #3 loading… Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one,” he wrote, before referencing the fuzzy photo.

“Ps- forgive the quality of the photo - alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it.”

Following the pregnancy news Murray shared a video of travel snaps where he revealed the couple would be having a girl.

Captioning these he wrote: "We travel this world as a little wolf pack- this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet," he captioned the video.

