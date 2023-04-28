'One traveler, multiple prohibited items': TSA officers find concealed knives on Hawaii travelers

The ceramic dagger was detected by TSA in a traveler's bag and then in his waistband a few moments later.

Airport security at two Hawaii airports detected multiple prohibited items on travelers during routine screenings in the past two weeks, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

At Kahului International Airport on Maui, a double-edge ceramic knife was detected in a traveler's "cluttered" carry-on bag on April 18, a news release from the TSA said.

The passenger, who was flying to San Francisco International Airport, agreed to check the knife in with the airline. He returned to airport security to be rescreened a few minutes later, and the knife was rediscovered in his waistband during a "targeted pat-down" after alarms were triggered, according to the TSA.

TSA Pacific said a butterfly knife was found taped to a traveler's leg in Honolulu.

On April 13, another traveler tried to get through airport security in Honolulu with a butterfly knife taped to his leg. His carry-on also was found to have a collapsible baton and, upon rescreening, a knife concealed in a comb, the TSA said.

"One traveler, multiple prohibited items," TSA Pacific tweeted Tuesday. "Traveler had a knife concealed in a comb, a collapsible baton & a butterfly knife taped to his leg."

TSA officers discovered the items during a routine screening at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to the agency.

Sharp knives may not be taken on planes. Only plastic knives and rounded butter knives are allowed on board. Other knives and other sharp objects must be packed in checked baggage and "should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors," according to the TSA.

TSA Pacific said this knife was concealed in a comb.

"I am proud of the TSA officers throughout Hawaii and the Pacific who take their screening duties seriously, remain focused on their security mission and protect the traveling public every day. Let these two incidents serve as a reminder that TSA is on the lookout for prohibited items that travelers may choose to conceal," said Nanea Vasta, the TSA's federal security director for Hawaii and the Pacific, in a statement.

The TSA said it will review both incidents and charge the appropriate civil fines against the two travelers. Penalties for carrying prohibited items can include civil fines and arrest.

"Before leaving home, remember to check your baggage to ensure you are not carrying any prohibited items to avoid a possible arrest and/or civil penalties," the TSA reminds travelers on its website. The site also lists what travelers can and can't bring on planes.

TSA Pacific said this baton was also discovered on the traveler in Honolulu.

