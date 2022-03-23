‘One traumatic thing after another’: New Orleans homes flattened by giant twisters

Drew Hawkins in New Orleans
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

For Bonnie Norris, the tornadoes that tore through New Orleans on Tuesday evening seemed to come out of nowhere. She and her boyfriend were watching television when something outside caught their attention.

Related: At least one person dead as giant tornado tears through New Orleans

Norris described the tornado as a black, spinning vortex. She said the noise was deafening, like a freight train. “I just remember saying, ‘Here it comes, here it comes.’”

Jumping into action, Norris’s boyfriend suggested they take shelter in a closet, but at the last second, Norris said they should lie down in the bathtub. That decision may have saved both of their lives. Moments later, their home was demolished, caving in on top of them.

“The tub is what saved us,” Norris said. “It was an all-surround tub and the roof came down in one piece. It protected us, and we were able to get out.”

The two or more tornadoes that tore through the New Orleans metro region Tuesday evening killed at least two people and carved a swath of destruction in a region still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ida last year.

Norris lives on Patricia Street in Arabi, a small town in St Bernard parish, which borders New Orleans to the south-east. The twister that destroyed her home was spawned by the same system of severe thunderstorms that moved across the deep south and caused major damage in Texas, where the state’s governor declared a disaster in 16 counties.

It’s believed to have formed over a New Orleans suburb before moving across the Mississippi River into the Lower Ninth Ward and then into St Bernard parish, both of which were some of the most heavily affected areas during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 that killed more than 1800 people. But Arabi appears to be the hardest hit by Tuesday’s tornado.

Surveying the damage on Wednesday morning, Norris reflected on the pile of rubble that was once her home. “I moved here just over four years ago, and it’s been one traumatic thing after another,” she said.

Six months ago, Hurricane Ida hit the region, 16 years to the day after Katrina. Norris said their home was still being repaired from damage caused by the category 4 hurricane.

“We had roof damage for Ida and we were fighting with Fema about getting the roof fixed,” Norris said, fighting back tears. “Now I don’t know where we’re at.”

Nearly every home in Norris’s neighborhood was either completely destroyed or heavily damaged by the tornado. None of them are habitable.

Just a few houses down, her neighbor, Leslie Burt, lost her entire roof, and every window was blown out. She was on the phone with her uncle when the tornado hit her home.

“It happened so fast,” Burt said. “I just saw through the windows it was spinning, I heard a train sound, and I grabbed by dogs and went to the bathroom.”

A block over from Burt, Cheryl Danier’s home suffered extensive damage, with two-by-four planks sticking out of the walls and roof. “It was loud, very loud. The house was shaking and I could hear debris just hitting, hitting, hitting everywhere.”

Danier’s house, built after her first home floated away in Katrina’s floodwaters, is still standing. She said she built her new home to be six feet off of the ground so it wouldn’t flood again. “I did that for the water,” Danier said with a small, pained laugh, “but I didn’t account for the wind. I didn’t plan on tornadoes.”

While the region is more known for dealing with hurricanes, tornadoes aren’t entirely uncommon in New Orleans. But they seem to be getting more frequent – and more powerful. Tornadoes are rated using the Fujita scale and receive a rating of EF0 to EF5. The higher the number, the stronger the twister.

Since 1950, there have been 21 total tornadoes in New Orleans and at least seven have touched down with a rating of EF2 or higher. The tornado that hit Arabi on Tuesday night was rated “at least” EF3, with the National Weather Service office in New Orleans issuing a preliminary rating. The last tornado rated higher than EF2 tore through swaths of eastern New Orleans in 2017, and the most recent one touched down in May last year.

Tracking the storm on live television, meteorologist Margaret Orr pointed out the tornado just as it appeared on camera on Tuesday, and captured the sentiments of almost every New Orleanian.

“There it is – you can see it,” she said. “Folks, this is something I hoped I would never see.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.