One The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) insider upped their stake by 20% in the previous year

Looking at The Trade Desk, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTD ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Trade Desk Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Employee Director David Wells for US$802k worth of shares, at about US$45.81 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$49.39 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Trade Desk share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. David Wells was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Trade Desk

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Trade Desk insiders own 9.8% of the company, worth about US$2.4b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Trade Desk Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Trade Desk shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Trade Desk insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Trade Desk, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

