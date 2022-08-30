One in three women at music festivals sexually assaulted or harassed

Music festivals have become hotbeds for “drive-by” sexual assaults and harassment, a new study has found, as more than a third of women attendees revealed they had been victims of such attacks.

The research by Durham University said 34 per cent of women had been sexually harassed or assaulted at a festival in the past few years, compared with six per cent of men. Nine per cent of women said they had been sexually assautled against one per cent of men.

Victims said they had been raped, groped, rubbed up against, had a hand put up their dress or skirt, or been catcalled and leered at.

The researchers, led by Hannah Bows, associate professor in criminal law, said there were unique aspects of festivals that made them ideal locations for perpetrating such sexual violence or abuse, while simultaneously making it difficult for women to report or seek help.

'Perpetrators can disappear into crowds quickly'

Writing in The Conversation, she said: “Crowded stage areas can provide a cloak of anonymity for perpetrators who harass, grope or assault.

“Perpetrators can disappear into crowds quickly and are difficult to locate by security or other staff. One woman in our research described this behaviour as like ‘drive-by’ misogyny.

“Similarly, the walkways between festival and camping areas, as well as the camping sites themselves, were highlighted by women in our study as spaces where they had been harassed or followed.

“One woman described having a man ‘break into’ her tent and assault her. These spaces rarely have security on site and may be located away from security huts, making it difficult to report quickly.

“Culturally, festivals can be locations that see high levels of alcohol and drug intoxication. They are also places where large groups of men attend together. These aspects reduced how safe women (and to a lesser extent, men) felt at festivals in our earlier survey.”

Culture where sexual violence is normalised

The research questioned 450 festivalgoers and interviewed 14 victims in depth. They felt the factors created a cultural atmosphere where sexual violence was normalised and sometimes trivialised by friends, other festivalgoers, perpetrators and, in some cases, festival staff, including security.

Story continues

Prof Bows said: “Women described being shocked and upset and told us that the experience often ruined the festival for them. Some had stopped going to festivals. Others changed their behaviour to reduce the risk of sexual violence in other ways.

“In other words, women engaged in what is known as ‘safety work’ – such as reducing their alcohol consumption, avoiding certain places and not going to places alone.”

Prof Bows said festivals should consider security or safety ambassadors in specific locations near areas where women reported harassment or assault.

The creation of a charter and campaign by the Association of Independent Festivals, as well as partnership arrangements between events and specialist services like Rape Crisis, were welcome.

But Prof Bows said: “More needs to be done,” including a coordinated strategy by festivals and better data collections of incidents.