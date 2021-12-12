One in three cases in London are Omicron variant, says Nadhim Zahawi

(AFP via Getty Images)

One third of Covid infections in London are now the Omicron variant, a government minister has said.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirmed there are “cases in hospital with Omicron” and warned that tens of thousands of Brits could end up hospitalised.

Mr Zahawi told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “One third of infections now in London are Omicron.

“We think that obviously the reported tests are indicating about 1,600 cases but of course the number of cases in the community would be a multiple of that, ten times that.”

Mr Zahawi said cases could spiral out of control if, as predicted, Omicron infections reach one million by the end of the month.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency, said a large wave of Omicron infections is "inevitable" and that people will have to reduce social contacts as much as possible.

She told the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show: "It's inevitable that we're going to see a big wave of infections. What we are not yet clear on, and which is what we are basically making sure people go out and get their vaccination for, is how much that will affect hospitals."

"I think we will have to reduce our social contacts as much as we can which is the working-from-home guidance.

"I think about my social contacts as sort of a basket. Every time I meet somebody I'm putting myself at risk. If I've got infection, I'm putting them at risk too.

"So I think we have to use lateral flow devices if we're going to go out and meet people socially, or we have to go to work."

Dr Hopkins also confirmed there are patients in hospital with Omicron.

"We are getting reports of individuals coming into hospital over the last few days with Omicron and we are investigating those carefully with the hospitals concerned,” she said.

"We're also seeing hospitals diagnose more and more people coming through their emergency departments, and we expect to see increases in that number. I have not had a report of death yet.

Story continues

"But it's really important to remember it is just over two weeks since we first detected the cases in the United Kingdom, and that hospitalisations start to be seen in about two weeks and deaths usually at three to four weeks.”

Read More

Omicron and new restrictions raise prospect of Bank holding rates once more

Covid-19 boosters for millions more as Omicron cases increase

Covid-19 booster rollout open to people aged 30 and over from Monday