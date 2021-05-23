The one thing I wouldn’t change about myself? My shyness

Annie Ridout
·8 min read

When I was eight, I moved to a new primary school. I’d spent the summer holidays writing an appeal to my mum, putting forward an argument for staying at the old school – that I loved – rather than starting at this strange new school. But to no avail. September came and I found myself in a new classroom, with a new teacher, surrounded by 30 new faces. As a shy child, this was fairly terrifying. And so when I was asked to stand up and introduce myself, I was trembling.

That first day, as I walked into the school hall for assembly, I didn’t know which hymn book to take so I copied the boy in front of me. When we sat down, cross-legged, on the floor, the head teacher spotted my error. “You were meant to take the blue book, not the green!” she shouted. I hadn’t realised and as a result it meant I messed up the whole line. I felt my cheeks burn as all heads turned to me.

That same head teacher announced in another assembly that I was going to be singing a solo in front of the 300 children I was sat among. I’d had no idea that this was going to happen. She called me up to the front, instructed the piano player to begin and I very reluctantly sang “Cuckoo, cuckoo, pray what do you do…” in a barely audible, high-pitched voice, with a sea of silent children staring up at me. The teacher stood next to the piano, shouting: “Louder! Louder!” But I didn’t know how to project my voice; I couldn’t make it any louder.

On reflection, I wonder if she was trying to exorcise my shyness. She thought that calling out my errors publicly and forcing me to perform, unprepared, in front of an audience, would somehow shake the shyness out of me. But it didn’t. It made me quieter and more withdrawn. I was scared of her and of whatever she might make me do next. And this made me not want to go to school. I developed a nervous cough.

“It’s interesting that we have such an aversion to shyness,” says psychologist Dr Emma Svanberg. “Like other personality traits, it is something that is very much part of who we are – and has a good evolutionary basis. We can’t all be explorers; some of us have to make sure the children are safe. But in a society that values external reward, independence, confidence and individuality, shyness can be seen as an affliction.”

The teacher stood next to me and shouted: ‘Louder! Louder!’

That’s certainly how it felt for me growing up. Aside from my parents, who were always very accepting of me, I felt most other adults found my shyness difficult. A friend of my mum’s once described me as a “dark horse” because I was less forthcoming, socially, than her daughter. And then there was the reception class teacher who was keen for me to have a go on the monkey bars. I told her that I didn’t want to, that I couldn’t do it, but she forced me to try. Perhaps she thought she was helpfully pushing me out of my comfort zone. As I went to swing from the first bar to the second, I didn’t manage to reach it and fell flat on my back. She pushed too hard and it went wrong. An ambulance was called.

“Generally, if shy people are encouraged to feel safe – whatever this may mean to them – and given time to feel comfortable, they will thrive,” says Dr Svanberg. “Probably the worst thing we can do for a shy person is to push them into situations they don’t feel comfortable in – this will raise their anxiety and leave them feeling even less secure. With support, even the shyest children can become more confident about new situations.”

This is echoed by child psychologist Dr Ruth Erskine, who says that if she has a child coming to see her who is shy, this in itself is not a cause for concern. “We over-psychologise lots of things,” she says, “but unless a child can’t manage school, for instance, shyness is not a problem.” And if they are struggling at school, she says, this isn’t something that the child needs to deal with; it’s instead down to the teacher to make the environment more welcoming for that child.

This wasn’t my experience and, sadly, I suspect childhood shyness is still largely unsupported in schools. But when I started secondary school, something shifted for me. I was still on the quiet side, but I had lots of friends and I loved performing. So I spent my lunch-breaks making up dance routines and plays that I’d then perform in front of the school, in assemblies and end-of-year concerts. While reading aloud in front of the class or doing presentations filled me with dread, I had this inner performer. Getting up on that stage made me buzz. Perhaps it was because I was choosing to do it rather than being instructed to. But I started to see that if I worked hard at something – practising lines, learning dance moves – I could do it. I was never the best, but I was always determined. And it started to pay off. My only A* in GCSEs was in performing arts.

Shy people often have a greater feel for social dynamics

What I wish I’d known, as a child and through my teens into adulthood, is that shyness is incredibly common. Nearly 50% of the population experiences shyness and it can manifest as a wariness of social situations – arriving at a wedding, starting a new job, the office Christmas party – or as more general quietness. For instance, not knowing how to contribute to a conversation. Deep thinking, rather than blurting out. Shyness can hold us back from doing certain activities that will focus all attention on us, like presenting or performing. But it doesn’t have to. After all, according to interviews, Elton John, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Richard Branson, Thom Yorke and Greta Thunberg are all shy. But instead of retreating, as they may have wanted to at times, they decided to use their shyness to their advantage.

Shyness teaches you empathy. When you’ve skirted around the edges of the school playground, wondering how to get involved, you understand how it feels to be left out, to feel different. And you notice when others are feeling that way. It also, perhaps surprisingly, educates you on social dynamics. Educational and child psychologist Hannah Abrahams says that because shy children need to survey, observe and make sense of the world and new situations around them before feeling they can fully participate. “They often have a greater understanding of social dynamics and networks since they have taken the time to watch.” Spending all that time quietly observing can also make you more introspective, which is useful for creative work and for generally understanding yourself better. I believe my shyness is what led me to becoming a writer; it was my way of making sense of the world.

Alongside writing, I teach women how to launch and grow online businesses via my website, the Robora, and while at first I wasn’t sure I had the entrepreneurial flare required to successfully run a business, I soon learned that shy people lead differently. According to various studies, shy business owners listen more attentively, monitor themselves more closely, refrain from action and encourage team members to become more involved. There is less ego involved. And this more collaborative approach is what has helped me to grow the Robora over the past two years, to now support our family of five. But it also helps that we operate almost entirely online, because the online world is my friend. I can do Facebook live presentations and talk into my iPhone to record Instagram Stories with ease. But put me in an actual room, with an audience, and it’s rather different. Not impossible – I’ve done it, do it and always enjoy it in the end – but it takes next-levels of preparation.

That said, I do love real-life socialising. I’m shy but extroverted, so I love weddings, big parties, busy markets, music festivals and live events. I’ll often be first up on the dancefloor or the stage. But it needs to be my choice. If someone pulls me up there before I’m ready, I recoil. In stereotypical “shy” fashion, I need to move at my own pace. And this, I’ve learned, is OK. So instead of carrying my shyness around like a shameful little secret, I am now reclaiming it. My shyness is literally part of me; it’s in my DNA. It’s informed many of my life decisions. If I was offered the chance to have it stripped away? No thanks. I’m shy. And proud.

Shy: How Being Quiet Can Lead to Success by Annie Ridout is published by HarperCollins at £12.99. Buy a copy for £11.30 at theguardianbookshop

Latest Stories

  • Auston Matthews leads the way as Maple Leafs even series with Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday night to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Khris Middleton hits winner as Bucks beat the Heat in OT

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Lightning criticize officiating after Kucherov leaves following dirty slash

    The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.

  • Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 to tie series at 2

    Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4.

  • Tyson Fury signs arbitrator-ordered fight contract with Deontay Wilder, promises first-round KO

    The man's not lacking in confidence.

  • Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4.

  • Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov pace Lightning's rout of Panthers

    Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth's run at Kiawah Island may have come too late

    Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses in Geneva Open final

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Red Star Belgrade fans riot during Serbian title celebration

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several people have been injured and more than 100 Red Star Belgrade fans were arrested after violent clashes during boisterous celebrations of the club’s Serbian national league soccer title. The fans first set off fireworks from the bridges and banks of the Sava River in downtown Belgrade on Saturday evening and then went on a rampage through a Belgrade district where several popular restaurants are located. Customers ran in panic or locked themselves inside the restaurants as fans demolished chairs and tables, broke windows and clashed with restaurant security guards who the Red Star fans claimed are supporters of the rival Partizan Belgrade club. Serbia’s Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the national RTS television station that about 130 mostly Red Star fans were arrested and that several people were injured during the riots. “This will no longer be tolerated,” Vulin said. “This scum that shamed our city, Red Star and its celebration deserves to be sharply punished.” The celebration by thousands of Red Star fans was announced in advance and was tolerated by authorities despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Serbia has a history of tolerating hooliganism that often resulted in violence and outbursts of nationalism. With the return of nationalists to power in Serbia nine years ago, far-right soccer supporters were often seen at pro-government rallies, acting as security while promoting a nationalist political agenda. In exchange, analysts say, the hooligans have been allowed to pursue their illegal business activities. Several members of a radical Partizan fan group have been arrested since February and accused of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in what officials say is a major crackdown against crime. The Associated Press

  • Doncic has 31 points, Mavs beat Clippers 113-103 in Game 1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — It took three quarters before Luka Doncic finally went quiet. The damage was already done, although his teammates kept the pressure on in the fourth. Doncic scored 31 points and the Mavericks outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Doncic was held to one point in the fourth on a free throw. “We won the game,” he said. “That's all that matters for me.” Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47% from long-range. “I just know they're going to send two guys at Luka. You’ve just got to be ready to shoot,” Finney-Smith said. The Clippers gave up 68 points to four other players besides Doncic, including 14 to 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. “We're a strength-in-numbers operation,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “Luka is a great player and KP is a great player, but as a team we know that everybody has got to be ready and pull their weight when called upon.” Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, and Paul George added 23 points. But they were a combined 3 of 14 on 3-pointers. As a team, the Clippers were 11 for 40 after leading the NBA at 41% during the regular season. Marcus Morris missed all six of his attempts. “Our spirits are still high and we believe in ourselves,” Leonard said. “Nothing good comes easy.” Game 2 is Tuesday night at Staples Center. “I plan on this team bouncing back,” George said. The Clippers didn’t make more than three 3-pointers in a quarter until the fourth, when they hit four. Dallas controlled the closing minutes, ending the game on an 18-5 run. The Clippers were limited to two baskets — both by George — over that stretch. “We had a lot of bad plays, a lot of breakdowns, but when we were dialed in we had a great stretch where we took over the game," George said. “That’s just got to be us all 48 minutes.” The Clippers tied it at 60 early in the third on Patrick Beverley's 3-pointer before the Mavs scored eight in a row to go up 68-60. Leonard drew the Clippers within two on a steal and one-handed jam that left Maxi Kleber sliding across the baseline on his rear. But Finney-Smith scored on George's turnover and Doncic hit a 3, keeping the Mavs ahead 86-80 to end the third. Trailing by 10, the Clippers outscored the Mavs 26-13 over the end of the first and start of the second quarter to take their first lead. Rajon Rondo capped the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers. Beverley made consecutive baskets that put the Clippers ahead by four, but Dallas answered in a hurry. The Mavs ran off 11 straight points — including three 3-pointers by Doncic and Hardaway — to lead 60-55 going into halftime. The Mavs came out charging, hitting six of their first nine shots and soon leading by 12 points. The Clippers had defenders in their faces as they missed nine of their first 11 attempts, with George tossing up airballs in both quarters. TIP-INS Mavericks: Kleber had six points and nine rebounds after missing six of his last eight regular-season games with a sore right Achilles. ... Both Rick Carlisle and Tyronn Lue coached without masks on, something the league approved earlier in the day. Clippers: Cardboard cutouts were added to make the lower bowl appear full of fans, although attendance continues to be limited by pandemic rules. FACES IN THE CROWD Hardaway enjoyed seeing fans, even opposing ones, in the stands. About 6,100 were on hand in a building that typically holds 18,000. “Seeing people sitting courtside felt good,” he said. “That atmosphere, that presence of fans in the arena, watching, making sure the opposing team isn’t making free throws, doing everything to distract you. It levels up your awareness.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • Canadian international Lindsay Agnew breaks foot in training with NWSL side

    Canadian international Lindsay Agnew has been sidelined by a broken foot. The 26-year-old, who joined the North Carolina Courage last June, made the announcement on social media in advance of North Carolina's 2-1 home opener loss to the Orlando Pride on Saturday. Agnew, who can play fullback, wingback and forward, said she suffered the injury in training this week. "I am very heartbroken about this unexpected curveball and the timing of it," she wrote. "But I'm thankful for my family, friends and teammates for their support through the process. "I'll do everything I can to be back on the field as soon as possible." Agnew has 15 caps for Canada, most recently appearing at the SheBelieves Cup in February. Canadian keepers shine However, one Canadian who did see action during the Orlando-North Carolina game was veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod. The 38-year-old native of St. Albert, Alta., was making her first regular-season appearance for the Pride. After Sydney Leroux put Orlando up 1-0 in the 36th minute, McLeod made two crucial saves to keep her side ahead. The first came early in the second, as McLeod parried a blistering shot from North Carolina's Jessica McDonald. After the striker had been fed a dangerous through ball into the area, McLeod jumped into the air, her right hand getting just enough on McDonald's shot to slap it over the bar. The second was even more harrowing as McLeod fumbled a save. With the ball trickling toward goal, McLeod – on her back – managed to extend a hand to once again deny McDonald. Erin McLeod comes up clutch for Orlando: Fifteen minutes later, Alex Morgan doubled the Pride's lead. But, with minutes to go, McDonald finally managed to spoil McLeod's shutout, evading her defenders to get off a shot from inside the six-yard box to make it 2-1. Red Stars, Gotham split spoils In later action, the Chicago Red Stars and Gotham FC battled to a nil-nil draw. It was a much-needed point for Chicago, who endured a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns in their season-opener last week. Gotham FC's Kailen Sheridan preserves clean sheet against Red Stars: While Chicago managed 13 shots, five on target, they were unable to beat Canada's Kailen Sheridan, who recorded her second clean sheet of the campaign, having also shut out The Houston Dash last week. The Whitby Ont., native came up clutch in the 28th minute, diving to the right; arm at full stretch to deny Kealia Watt a sure, highlight goal. As for Gotham, they squandered the two best chances of the match with both Carli Lloyd and Canada's Evelyne Viens hitting the crossbar. While Lloyd's chance came off of a shot, Viens rattled the bar with a header from near point-blank range, which then bounced dangerously back into play before being cleared to safety by a frantic Red Star defence.