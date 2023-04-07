One thing uniting Americans, regardless of party? They hate Washington - poll

Most Americans are largely dissatisfied with, well, everyone in Washington.

The majority of Americans have negative views of President Joe Biden and both Republican and Democratic leadership in Congress, according to a survey released Friday by the Pew Research Center.

That pessimism extends beyond political leaders as well. Most Americans have little confidence in the country’s ability to solve major problems and also do not trust the American public in making political decisions.

President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 20, 2021.

What do Americans think of Joe Biden? Congress?

60% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance, compared to 37% of Americans who do approve of Biden.

In Congress, 65% of Americans disapprove of Democratic leadership’s job performance, compared to only 33% who do approve.

Congressional Republicans are also viewed negatively, with GOP leadership having a 68% disapproval rating compared to a 29% approval rating.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a bipartisan press conference after meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

What do Americans think of Congress overall? The Supreme Court?

The survey’s respondents don’t have favorable views of other institutions as well.

Overall, only 26% of Americans have a favorable opinion of the new Congress, after Republicans took control of the House majority in January.

Few Democrats and Republicans have favorable views of the new Congress. 28% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 26% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have a favorable view.

The Supreme Court’s favorability continues to be low, with 50% of Americans viewing the court unfavorably compared to 48% of Americans who view the court favorably.

The Supreme Court is seen on Feb. 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Monday, April 3, declined to hear an appeal from a Louisiana death row inmate seeking a new sentencing hearing, over a dissent from the three liberal justices.

The American public has little confidence in… the American public

There was little room for positivity in the poll's findings. Beyond Washington, Americans generally have a negative view of their fellow Americans and also the country’s ability to address important problems.

76% of respondents said they have either little or no confidence in the American public’s ability to make political decisions, compared to 62% in 2021.

A majority of Americans do not think the country is capable of solving its important problems, with 56% of Americans doubtful, compared to 41% in 2022.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.7%.

