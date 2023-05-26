The One Thing You Shouldn't Say To Toddlers To Get Them To Leave The Park

Your toddler is tearing around the park like nobody’s business – but you’ve been there 45 minutes and there’s now dinner to cook and a pile of laundry higher than the Tower of Pisa to sort. It’s time to head home.

After various techniques to try and encourage your toddler out of the park, you give up and go with the old failsafe: “OK, I’m leaving without you.” You turn on your heels and head to the gate. “Bye!”

At which point, your child is usually spurred into action – although let’s face it, sometimes they’ll still ignore you anyway.

If this sounds familiar it’s because all of us have been there, slowly losing shreds of our sanity as we try to bargain with someone who is – let’s face it – immune to bargaining.

But telling your toddler you’re leaving them isn’t great news, according to a toddler expert.

“You just told them that if they’re not obedient, you might leave them one day,” said Deena Margolin, co-founder of Big Little Feelings and a marriage and family therapist, in a video on Instagram.

“That’s your kid’s worst nightmare: losing you.”

So, what’s the solution to leaving somewhere in a healthier way?

According to Margolin, it’s all about okaying the child’s feelings (for instance, saying: “You’re having so much fun. It’s hard to leave”) and then giving them a choice.

So you might say: “It’s time to go home now. Do you want to walk or be carried? You choose!”

To help alleviate any tantrums, you might want to also mention something fun you’ll do together once you’re home. Or on the way home.

And if you find your toddler still isn’t budging after that technique, you can add: “Leaving is hard, I’m going to help you now.” At which point you can pick them up and carry them out of the park.

They might kick, they might scream, and that’s normal. “You’re there to support them through the upset feelings while also holding a boundary,” says Margolin.

And if you simply haven’t got time for all of that, or your toddler is proving very resistant to your sweet talking, give these tried and tested tips from HuffPost UK readers a whirl.

Be positive about leaving and what you’re going to do next.

Keep it positive e.g. it’s not that you’re leaving the park, it’s that you’re going home to play Lego. And 5 and 1 minute warning. At each warning, say “what would you like to do before we leave?”. Find a pretty leaf/stone/flower and be excited about taking it home. Good luck! — Dr Jen Wills Lamacq (@JenWillsLamacq) May 24, 2023

When I was a nanny for one summer, I created an activity bingo card for my kiddo. We would go somewhere cool/fun and find/do something there, and then put a star sticker on that square.



Then it was a fun game to leave and get the next star! Worked great! — Nicole Barbosa (@NicoleBarbosaPR) May 24, 2023

Distract them with something.

Try a race to the car/fence/lamppost… I bet I can beat you to the car… ready steady, gooooo!



Distraction is your best friend in reducing tantrums and non-complying 😂 — Fi Star-Stone (@FiStarStone) May 25, 2023

Give them lots of warning. Timers can be very helpful!

Always give a timer e.g 5 more minutes, 2 more minutes etc and entice them with an equally fun activity to do next! — Jenna Shea (@JenMcDav) May 24, 2023

I make sure I give plenty of warning, explain why we need to leave and tell them what's happening next and why that will also (maybe) be fun and exciting. Sometimes I have to use a liiiiittle bit of bribery... — Kat Storr (@KatStorrWriter) May 24, 2023

My kids needed advanced warning. I’d tell them at 10, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 minutes how long was left. It gave them time to finish what they were doing before leaving. No tantrums, and they were often ready before their time was up. Works at home, too. — Nicky (@msnicky14) May 25, 2023

Countdown: "3 more slides & then home time, 3..2..1.. yeah all done, time to go!"



Fake negotiation: "how many slides before we go home, 2? OK 3."



Choices: "1 more turn before we go, slide or the monkey bars".



If that fails bribe with promise of paw patrol & snack. — Carly Whitewood (@carly_whitewood) May 25, 2023

And if all else fails, bribery...

Distraction....let's go to do x other activities. Sometimes let's go to the shop to get x treat ( he loves fruit so it's not as much of an issue for me to say this!) — Bethan Sayed (@bethanmsayed) May 25, 2023

Always always offer ice cream 🤣🤣 — selldogmillionaire (@RachelSellers11) May 25, 2023

Shamelessly my answer is: more bribery. 😆



I am forced to incentivise my son to leave the slide every visit (ANYTHING: favourite food, songs, videos, toys he has at home, games, puzzles, books, or - oddly - the promise of watching the buses at the bus stop en route home!) — Dr Holly PJ (@Holly_PJ) May 25, 2023

