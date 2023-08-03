One in ten rental homes to be lost by end of year, as landlords flee market

House with a For Sale sign

One in ten rental homes will be lost by the end of the year if landlords continue to sell at the current rate, analysis suggests.

Britain’s rental sector has lost an estimated 127,000 properties since 2022 as landlords sell up in the face of high mortgage costs, tax rises and increasing regulations, according to real estate adviser CBRE.

Buy-to-let is becoming unviable for many, with an exodus of landlords threatening to quicken the pace of rising rents.

Between 2016 and May 2023, landlords have sold off an estimated 400,000 properties, the firm’s analysis found.

Scott Cabot, head of residential research at CBRE, said if sales continue at the current trajectory, by the end of 2023 the rental sector will have close to 10pc fewer properties than it did in 2016.

Landlords used to be able to claim full tax relief on mortgage interest payments but this has been restricted since 2020, squeezing profits.

Mr Cabot said: “Changes to policy in the past decade have increased the amount of tax payable on both purchasing a buy-to-let property and its rental income, and ultimately have reduced the viability of buy-to-let investment.

“More recently this has been compounded by high inflation which has driven a rapid rise in interest rates and increased other costs associated with owning and managing a property.”

Mr Cabot said buy-to-let borrowers may start to “struggle to meet banks’ lending criteria” to remortgage because of higher mortgage costs.

Interest coverage ratios require rents to cover 125pc to 145pc of the interest on the loan.

As interest rates rise and mortgage rates increase, the rent needed to meet these conditions rises too.

But tenants’ ability to afford rent rises is increasingly stretched, CBRE warned.

Renters in the UK are now spending an average of 32pc of their salary on rent. In London, this rises to 37pc.

CBRE said general guidance across the industry means tenants are typically subject to affordability tests to ensure they are not spending more than 40pc of their gross salary on rent.

James Wood, of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “Many landlords are currently stuck in a position where they’ve had mortgage rates rise to the point where their rent will no longer cover it.

“But they don’t feel comfortable actually raising the rents to a level which is equivalent to the new mortgage rates, so they’re left in a difficult position where they feel they have to sell because they can no longer make their business viable.”

He warned that a lack of supply and high demand in the rental market is pushing up rent prices and making it more difficult for vulnerable people to find places to live.

The average rent on a newly let property has risen by 9.3pc in the past year, according to Hamptons estate agents.