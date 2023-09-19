One in ten in Japan over the age of 80 for the first time ever

Shoppers in the Ueno area of Tokyo (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Roughly one in 10 people in Japan is over 80 for the first time, new figures have revealed.

The country is wresstling with an aging average population with 29% of the population over the age of 65, the highest such figures in the world.

That proportion stands at 24.5% in Italy and 23.6% in Finland, which rank second and third respectively.

In Japan, those aged over 65 are expected to account for 34.8% of the population by 2040, according to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications released the figures to mark Respect for the Aged Day, a public holiday in the country, which also faces a plummeting birth rate and shrinking workforce that could impact funding for pensions and health care as demand from the ageing population surges.

Japan has one of the lowest birth-rates in the world and has long struggled with how to provide for its ageing population.

Japan’s population has been in steady decline since its economic boom of the 1980s, with a fertility rate of 1.3 – far below the 2.1 needed to maintain a stable population, in the absence of immigration.

The country also has one of the highest life expectancies in the world, contributing to the ballooning elderly population.

Despite concerted efforts by the government to encourage the elderly to return to work, not enough is being done, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warning in January that Japan is “on the brink of not being able to maintain social functions.”

He added that child-rearing support was the government’s “most important policy,” and solving the issue “simply cannot wait any longer.”