One teenager shot and killed in Raleigh, a second now charged with murder

One teenager has died and another is charged with murder after a shooting last week.

On Dec. 6, a 19-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4800 block of Hollenden Drive in northeast Raleigh. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

On Tuesday night, Raleigh police announced that Tyshawn Marquis Cloud, also 19, has been arrested and charged with murder in this shooting. Cloud is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Raleigh police identified the young man who was shot as Jaleel Ni’Shawn Lyons.

Lyons was a graduate of Mary E. Phillips High School and leaves behind his mother and brother, according to his obituary.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m.