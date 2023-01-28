One Tarrant County restaurant with roaches to undergo reinspection

No Tarrant County restaurants were closed but one received more than 30 demerits during the Jan. 15-21 inspections, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Edohana Hibachi and Sushi, located at 1501 W. State Highway 114 in Grapevine, scored 32 demerits. The inspector saw roaches crawling in the kitchen. Other violations included a dirty ice machine, an expired food manager’s certificate and uncovered food in the walk-in cooler and freezer.

In Tarrant County, restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a follow-up inspection. Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in the county except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Those cities handle their own inspections.

Out of 95 inspections the week of Jan. 15, 24 Tarrant County food establishments received a perfect score of zero demerits. Fifteen others scored a one or a two. Only six received a score of 15 or more.