One Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) insider upped their stake by 3.2% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Tamawood Limited's (ASX:TWD ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tamawood

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Lev Mizikovsky bought AU$1.6m worth of shares at a price of AU$3.40 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$3.57. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Tamawood insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Lev Mizikovsky was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. Notably Lev Mizikovsky was also the biggest seller.

Lev Mizikovsky purchased 646.21k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$3.43. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Tamawood insiders own about AU$63m worth of shares (which is 60% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tamawood Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Tamawood insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Tamawood insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Tamawood is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

