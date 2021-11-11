Strong winds, followed by unsettled stretch and risk of snow for Atlantic Canada

A potent system moving south of the Atlantic provinces won't be quite done with the region Thursday, with its effects – rain and strong coastal winds – largely focussed on Newfoundland. After a brief break for the region Friday, the next round of moisture moves into the Maritimes late that day, and into Newfoundland for Saturday. While most of the region will get some rain, the heaviest amounts are expected in Newfoundland to kick off the weekend. For a closer look at timing and impacts, as well as the threat for some snow, see below.

THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY: STRONG WINDS PICK UP

The system moving south of the Atlantic provinces brought a dash of rain to parts of the Maritimes Wednesday, and on Thursday, the rain will shift to eastern Newfoundland, while in the west, temperatures will support some light snow.

But the bigger story will be the winds from this potent low-pressure setup as it tracks south of Newfoundland. Winds will be picking up through the day Thursday, peaking as high as the 80 km/h range for coastal parts of the Avalon overnight, and remaining stiff into Friday morning.

Atlantic Canada Gusts

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: WIDESPREAD RAIN, THREAT FOR SNOW

There'll be a bit of a break Friday across the Maritimes as high pressure sweeps the skies clear, but the next round of moisture won't be long in coming.

Rain will spread across the region Friday night and into Saturday, though with very mild temperatures expected across the Maritimes, possibly reaching the mid-teens on Saturday for Halifax and surrounding areas.

Atlantic Canada Rain

The heaviest rain is expected across Newfoundland. As much as 50-75 mm is possible for the Avalon and Burin peninsulas, with 30-50 mm elsewhere on the island, with only central and northern parts of the island really getting away with lesser amounts.

As for snow, while there's the chance for a few short-lived flakes or some freezing rain/ice pellets for isolated parts of northern New Brunswick, Newfoundland is likely to get more significant amounts on the back side of the low, though largely confined to the western half of the island Saturday into early Sunday.

ATL snow

Specific amounts are still being worked out, with low confidence in the exact track and intensity of this system. Be sure to check back closer to the time for an updated forecast.