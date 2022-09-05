One Suspect in Canadian Stabbing Rampage Found Dead

RCMP via Reuters

One of the two suspects in a terrifying stabbing rampage that left Canada reeling was found dead on Monday—but his fugitive brother is still on the loose.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was discovered on the James Smith Cree Nation reserve, where he and Myles Sanderson, 30, allegedly went from home to home, knifing 10 people to death and injuring 19 others.

“His body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said at a news conference.

“We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point.”

Police said they were investigating whether Myles Sanderson had killed Damien and believe that Myles may be injured and seeking medical attention.

“Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous,” Blackmore said. Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both person and property crime.

“We consider him armed and dangerous,” she added. “Do not approach him.”

Police had said they believed the car the Sanderson brothers were in was spotted in Regina,—the capital of the Saskatchewan province, about 200 miles from James Smith Cree Nation—on Sunday.

At the news conference, they said they believed the sighting to be credible and were operating on the assumption that Myles Sanderson did travel to Regina, possibly with someone other than his brother.

Before Damien’s body was found, he and Myles were charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering.

