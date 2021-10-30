One suffers life-threatening injuries in double shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

At about 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 112th and Delaware Parkway on a reported shooting, according to Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for the department.

When officers arrived they found two adults who had been shot inside of a vehicle on Delaware Parkway. Both victims were transported to an area hospital. One had suffered life-threatening injuries while the other person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect or suspects fled in an unknown vehicle, Tomasic said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the KCKPD’s Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).