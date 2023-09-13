One store, 3 winning lottery tickets: South Carolina grocery store hits a lucky streak

A South Carolina grocery store hit a hot streak after selling three lottery tickets that all won top prizes in a single drawing.

A Lowes Foods in Hanahan sold the tickets, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a Sept. 13 news release.

Each ticket was worth $200,000.

The tickets were purchased ahead of a Palmetto Cash 5 drawing on Sept. 12, officials said. The top prize for the game is $100,000, according to the release, but players who pay an extra dollar have the chance to double their winnings.

A spokesperson for the Lowes Foods in Hanahan told McClatchy News they learned through the newspaper that the store had sold the top prize winners.

“We’re very excited for the person or people,” the spokesperson told McClatchy News over the phone.

The store didn’t know if the tickets were purchased in the same transaction.

“The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399,” lottery officials said in the release. The odds of one store selling three tickets worth that amount are also pretty slim.

The winning numbers were 5, 7, 9, 20, 36 Power-Up: 2.

Lottery officials have a message: “Check your tickets.” Winners have 180 days from a drawing to claim their prize.

Hanahan is about 100 miles southeast of Columbia.

