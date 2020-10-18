Go one step up from the no-makeup look

I love the simplicity of this look as seen at Lanvin AW20. Not that beauty trends should really matter – wear what you like, I say, but push the boat out every so often. However this feels very now. It’s not quite “no makeup makeup”, think of it more like the next step up. You’ll need a skin-like foundation that offers buildable coverage, a mascara that gives you “natural” look-at-me lashes and brows. Oh, and lip gloss. But use a lip scrub first – nothing sits well on a dry pout.

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pen £23, anastasiabeverlyhills.co.uk

2. Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Wear Liquid Lip Colour £31, chanel.com

3. Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Fluid Foundation Matte £110, harrods.com

4. Morphe Make It Big Volumizing Mascara £12, morphe.com

5. Tinker Taylor Brown Sugar Lip Scrub £20, tinkertaylorbeauty.com









I can’t do without… A serum that will leave your skin looking hydrated and radiant

There are some words that beauty brands bandy around without explaining what they mean, like ‘ceramides’ – which aren’t as complex as they sound. Ceramides are naturally occurring lipids found in the skin. They enable our skin to retain moisture. Alas, many of us have depleted ceramide resources. They’ve been eroded by things like harsh skin products, over-cleansing and environmental aggressors. Add ceramides to your skincare regime and you’ll restore your skin barrier. No one has time for skincare that involves a million steps, so it’s a bonus when you find one product that cleverly combines a few gold-star ingredients and delivers efficacious results. Like this Elizabeth Arden serum. First, it comes in brilliant, biodegradable one-dose capsules, which means you never use too little or too much. (And they are great for travel – not that we’re doing much of that but still.) The texture is light and the finish matt (but not dull), so it works well under foundation. The formula is also impressive. It teams moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid – an essential that should be in everyone’s skincare arsenal – with ceramides to lock in moisture and protect against future moisture loss. Skin is left hydrated, protected and radiant. Like the ultimate topcoat. Except the benefits go way deeper. Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Serum, capsules from £45, elizabetharden.co.uk

On my radar… Lipsticks, scents and serums to treat yourself with

Going up in smoke A gender-free fragrance inspired by the founder’s pipe-smoking grandfather and his garden of roses, orange blossom and patchouli. Stories No 2 Eau de Parfum, £75, storiesparfums.com

Read my lips As one of the world’s foremost makeup artists, what Lisa Eldridge doesn’t know about makeup would fit on the tip of a pin. Her new range of velvety lipsticks are some of the best you’ll ever try. Lipstick, £26, lisaeldridge.com

Balancing act Most of our microbiomes – the good bacteria and fungi that live on our skin to keep it balanced, hydrated, acne-free and healthy – are out of whack. This serum will restore them. Seed to Skin Biom’Sphere Overnight Serum, £87, seedtoskin.com

