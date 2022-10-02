One Star Minerals Limited (ASX:SMS) insider upped their stake in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Star Minerals Limited's (ASX:SMS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Star Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Mitchell Atkins made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.7m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.21 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.088. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Mitchell Atkins was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. Notably Mitchell Atkins was also the biggest seller.

Mitchell Atkins bought 13.04m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.20. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Star Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Star Minerals insiders own 26% of the company, worth about AU$1.2m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Star Minerals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Star Minerals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Star Minerals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Star Minerals is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

