The one spring cleaning tip you need, based on your zodiac sign

As the world starts to transition into summer, you might’ve had spring cleaning on your to-do list for awhile now, but haven’t quite gotten to it yet. While you may have had the best intentions to reorganize your closet by color and sweep away all those hard-to-reach dust bunnies, it’s understandable if you haven’t even looked at a broom yet. Fortunately, there’s still time to get your spring cleaning totally done, even if you haven’t made a dent in it. Not sure where to start? Seek out some celestial guidance.

According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, you can consult the stars for everything from romantic advice to style tips to, yes, cleaning hacks, since each zodiac sign has their own preference when it comes to sprucing up their space. So if hauling out the mop and bucket seems daunting right now, this is how Stardust recommends you start things off.

Aries

Knowing you, Aries, you’ve probably already swept up your space within an inch of its life. But you’re also one to go the extra mile, as Stardust notes, busting out the Swiffer to get all the nooks and crannies on your ceiling. Dusting away the tops of any fans, windows, or door frames will finally make your home reach your exacting standards.

Taurus

We know food is one of your top joys in life, but your fridge may need some love, too. When was the last time you actually opened it and looked around for expired items? “Wiping down and cleaning your fridge may seem like a daunting task, but if you do it shelf by shelf it won’t seem as intense,” Stardust says. The only way to get rid of that funky smell is to really get in there. Afterwards, treat yourself to a trip to the farmer’s market.

Gemini

Mental clutter can be just as taxing as physical clutter, Gemini. If you’ve been a little stressed lately, it might have a lot to do with the lack of space on your phone. “Delete old photos and emails that are no longer needed to feel energetically lighter,” Stardust says. Say goodbye to bad memories.

Cancer

It’s called the junk drawer for a reason, but holding onto keepsakes just because can cause a whole lot of unwanted clutter, Cancer. “Organizing your junk drawer will take a lot of time,” Stardust says. “After all, you never throw anything away. It’s time to get rid of items that you have no use for.” It might feel weird at first, but appreciate the memories each item gave you, then put it in the past.

Leo

As a fire sign, you’re going to want to first tackle the heat of your messy kitchen. Stardust recommends cleaning countertops and stove tops until you can finally see your face in them. They won’t stay that way for long, but it’ll feel good in the moment.

Virgo

Organization may be your middle name, but even you have some items you can throw away, Virgo. “Get rid of magazines you no longer have use for,” Stardust recommends. “Leave them in front of your house for others to read or use them to make a cool collage.”

Libra

As the scales of the zodiac, you crave balance in all areas of your life, so why not start with your beauty collection? “Go through all of your old makeup and trash last year’s shades that you’re no longer vibing with,” Stardust says. This way, you can continue out the year with products that feel new and fresh.

Scorpio

As a water sign, you might have your sights set on scrubbing your bathroom, and we know you’re going to do a damn good job at it. “You’re not opposed to cleaning beneath the surfaces, which is why you’ll have no prob getting rid of soap scum on grout,” Stardust says. Find a sprayable cleaner that will get into all the corners and crevices and grime will be a distant memory.

Sagittarius

There are only so many travel manuals and beach reads you can keep in your house before you run out of places to put them. “Spruce up your bookshelves,” Stardust says. “Take all of your books out and dust each shelf to motivate your philosophical mind to read more.” And if you’re no longer interested in a book, look up the nearest spot to donate it.

Capricorn

You’ve likely had your plan of attack for your closet ready for a hot minute, Cap. But we understand you’re incredibly busy, and it might have fallen to the bottom of your to-do list. “Getting rid of old looks in your closet takes a lot of dedication and work—which you’re not opposed to,” Stardust says. Have at it, and you will feel incredibly accomplished.

Aquarius

Like your fellow air sign, Gemini, you’re probably looking for a mental cleanse rather than a sweep-up of your space. “Clearing out your social media and unfollowing people you don’t talk to is essential now,” Stardust says. It’ll take a bit of patience to get through everyone, but your newsfeed will thank you.

Pisces

Your number one priority should be scrubbing down your personal haven, the bathroom. “Bath time is your chill time, which is why you’ll need to make sure your bathing area is clean,” Stardust says. “Wash your shower curtain in the sink or washing machine. Then, hang it out to dry.” It can’t hurt to wash all your bath towels and bath mat while you’re at it. Then light some candles, and enjoy the comfort of cleanliness.