One A-Smart Holdings Insider Raised Stake By 2,356% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in A-Smart Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:BQC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

A-Smart Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Hong Leong Oei bought S$5.4m worth of shares at a price of S$0.18 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (S$0.20), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of A-Smart Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that A-Smart Holdings insiders own 74% of the company, worth about S$27m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The A-Smart Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like A-Smart Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing A-Smart Holdings. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with A-Smart Holdings (including 2 which are significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

